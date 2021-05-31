Looking back on 2020 summer of unrest in Buffalo and what changed

So where are we a year later here in the City of Good Neighbors? We checked with some of our local community leaders for their assessment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A year ago at this time the City of Buffalo, like many other cities across the country, was reeling from protests and at times violence as crowds took to the streets in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other police misconduct incidents.

So where are we a year later here in the City of Good Neighbors? We checked with some of our local community leaders for their assessment.

It's hard to forget late May 2020 images from Niagara Square that may be literally seared into our collective community memory, as demonstrators raged and police confronted unrest when the George Floyd case touched a nerve as some put it.

Pastor James Giles of Buffalo Peacemakers points out: "I saw people out on the streets that I never saw out on the streets. We saw a younger element."

There were questions about outside agitators and their real intent, but Giles says there was a genuine desire for change and city leaders did listen. He says perhaps that's a reason it is quieter in 2021.

"Now some of the social activists can pick up the phone and call the mayor and say, 'What's going on?' Or pick up their councilman's phone and say, 'What's going on?' Or call up the commissioner and say, 'What's going on?' And they'll get a response, and so it's not always, 'OK, everybody to the streets.' "

Pastor Giles feels most Buffalo Police officers are dedicated professionals who do protect and serve. He also cites the passage of Cariol's Law -- named for the Buffalo officer originally fired for intervening when she thought a fellow officer was choking a suspect.

Now it's also their stated duty to intervene, as Pastor Giles emphasizes: "It makes it safer for officers to say 'hey,' or intervene in that process when they see that happen. And I think that's one of the most significant things that has happened."

Attorney Dejon Hall agrees Buffalo's police department and city government did make progress in addressing reform. However, he stresses there is definitely unfinished business with in his opinion still a need for strong civilian oversight beyond the Police Advisory Board, which he advised.

Hall said: "This is an opportunity for this city to really take center stage - not just statewide but nationwide - in doing something that can really address the systemic issues with policing."