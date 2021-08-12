Lockport Schools return to in-person learning following online threats

All students spent the past week doing virtual classes as police investigated threats made online; a student is now facing charges for those threats.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Lockport School buildings will reopen for students Monday after a week of remote learning following a series of online threats made against the school.

The district told 2 On Your Side that an update was coming on Friday, but the formal announcement was not made. As of Monday morning, there are no posted updates on the district's social media pages or website.

Starting last Tuesday students shifted to fully-remove learning as police investigated the threats. That was the third time in two weeks a social media threat has forced the high school to make a change to its schedule. The closure also impacted all after-school activities.

Last Wednesday, the Lockport City School district announced the person making threats against the high school had been identified and charged. Then on Friday, a second student was charged in relation to recent social media threats made against Lockport schools.

The Medina Police Department and Medina Central School District (MSCD) announced in a press release on Friday that a 15-year-old male MSCD student has been charged with second-degree aggravated harassment.

An investigation into the posts by the student found that there was no credible or specific threat made against MCSD. This investigation resulted in the student being identified and arrested. His name is not being released because of his age.

The Medina Police and MCSD worked with Lockport Police, Lockport School District, and other local and federal resources.

The school district and police departments stressed the importance of reporting suspicious activity and threats to the school and law enforcement. The release stated that when individuals take other actions, it can cause false alarm for the public.