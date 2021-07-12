All Lockport City Schools going remote for the rest of the week

All schools in the district will be going remote because of concerns from parents and to provide the district with time to plan further safety measures.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — All schools in the Lockport City School District will be going to remote learning starting Wednesday through Friday because of recent social threats targeting the high school. This affects pre-K through grade 12.

The Lockport Police Department posted the announcement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, saying the district was going remote because of concerns from parents throughout the district and to give the school district time to prepare and implement further safety measures. The remote time would also allow for local law enforcement to continue their investigation.

Further updates to parent, employees, and families may be provided as permitted by law, the Lockport Police said.

A decision will be made Friday afternoon about how school will proceed next week.