Student charged in relation to threats made against Medina, Lockport schools

A 15-year-old male MSCD student has been charged with second degree aggravated harassment.

MEDINA, N.Y. — A second student has been charged in relation to recent social media threats made against Lockport schools.

The Medina Police Department and Medina Central School District (MSCD) announced in a press release on Friday that a 15-year-old male MSCD student has been charged with second degree aggravated harassment.

Medina Police became aware of a social media posts that made reference to violence at Medina and Lockport schools. These posts were circulated by parents and students, who then became worried for their safety and the safety of their loved ones.

An investigation into the posts by the student found that there was no credible or specific threat made against MCSD. This investigation resulted in the student being identified and arrested. His name is not being released because of his age.

"It is [important] to note that the creator of this post did not threaten violence to the school, nor was there any reason to believe that he may commit any acts of violence," Medina Police Chief Chad Kenward said.

Added Superintendent Mark Kruzynski: "I would personally like to thank School Resource Officer Dustin Meredith, the Medina Police Department, and all the law enforcement agencies involved, for their thorough and detailed investigation."

The Medina Police and MCSD worked with Lockport Police, Lockport School District, and other local and federal resources.