Lockport Cave reopening for walking tour

One person died and several suffered minor injuries in June after one of their tour boats capsized at the privately operated tourist site.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — After being closed for two months, the Lockport Cave is reopening for their throwback lantern lit, guided walking tour

One person died and several suffered minor injuries in June after one of their tour boats capsized at the privately operated tourist site.

It's located adjacent to the Erie Canal in downtown Lockport.

There were about 28 passengers and one boat operator on a small tour boat with benches when the boat became unbalanced and capsized in a 300-foot water section of the underground man-made cavern. Life vests were apparently not required in the cavern.

Officials say the boat can normally carry up to 40 people.

After two months we are open for business for our throwback, lantern lit, guided walking tour. Posted by Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Ride on Sunday, August 27, 2023

All 29 were ejected from the boat and landed in the water. Authorities received a call around 11:30 a.m. and responded within minutes. EMS responders launched inflatable boats and breached through the side of the cave with a sledgehammer. They rescued 16 while the others were able to wade through the five-to-six-foot water to safety. Eleven were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from a broken arm to hypothermia from the 55-to-60 degree water.

Responders were unable to reach one man,arshad Shah, 65, who died after being stuck under the boat for an hour.

Shah was born in Baroda, Gujarat, India, and lived in Niagara Falls. Shah was also the president of the Budget Host Inn in Niagara Falls.