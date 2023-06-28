State lawmakers propose new regulations for attractions similar to Lockport Caves

After a boat capsized during a tour of the Lockport Caves, killing one person, state lawmakers are calling for new regulations on similar attractions.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — After the death of Harshad Shah on June 12, when a boat touring the Lockport Caves capsized, state lawmakers are proposing legislation that would authorize the state parks department to provide oversight.

"I don't know if this would have prevented the tragedy," Senator Ortt said. "But that doesn't mean we can't take action like this, to address this."

The bill has been sponsored by Senator Ortt and Assemblyman Mike Norris. The legislation allows the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation to "regulation of geological man-made mechanical boat attractions on man-made waterways, tunnels, and lakes."

Senator Ortt didn't believe there were many attractions across the state that fall into this category, which is why he is in favor of the new regulations.

"This is not this will not include any kind of amusement parks, they are already overseen by the Department of Labor," Senator Ortt said. "But this will be specifically for manmade, geological, manmade boat attractions and then make waterways."

On June 16, Governor Hochul urged lawmakers to develop new oversight for attractions like the Lockport Cave.

"In light of this tragedy, it is important that this piece of legislation now has been introduced," Assemblyman Norris said. " I look forward to working with the governor's office."

Norris says the closure of the Lockport Cave has impacted other businesses that benefitted from the tourists drawn to the tours.

"We are open for business," Norris said. "We rely on tourism here in Lockport, our business owners, and it is important for people to know they can come here, and they can participate."

The legislature isn't able to debate, or vote on, the bill until the next session begins in January. However, with speculation circulating among lawmakers that Governor Hochul will, again, recall lawmakers back to Albany to vote on other issues, Senator Ortt would welcome his colleagues to address this legislation.