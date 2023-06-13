Victim identified as details emerge about other capsizing incident at Lockport Caves

2 On Your Side has confirmed that Harshad Shah, 65, was the victim in Monday's capsizing incident at the Lockport Caves. This wasn't the first capsizing at the cave.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has confirmed that Harshad Shah, 65, has been identified as the victim in Monday's capsizing incident at the Lockport Caves. Shah was born in Baroda, Gujarat, India, and lived in Niagara Falls.

Shah was also the president of the Budget Host Inn in Niagara Falls.

As details about Shah emerge, accounts of previous capsizing incidents are also coming to light.

During a press conference Monday, Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman said the caves have been "an attraction since the 70s without incident."

Upon hearing that, Sheri Scavone was upset that an incident involving her son was seemingly erased from memory.

"It happened in 2015, with a group of residents and their counselors who were at Baker victory," Scavone said.

Baker Victory is now known as Our Lady of Victory Human Services and has confirmed an incident occurred in September 2015.

"They were on a cruise as was the group yesterday, the boat capsized, exactly in the same way," Scavone said. "The operator at the time literally swam out and did not come back to help."

Scavone says that counselors returned to help the kids.

"My child actually assisted someone who was unable to swim," Scavone said.

Additionally, first responders were not called to the incident in September 2015 according to Scavone and a spokesperson for OLV Human Services.

Our Lady of Victory Human Services said in a statement:

"OLV Human Services (previously known as Baker Victory Services) is aware of the occurrence that happened at The Lockport Cave & Underground Boat Tours. Several years ago in September 2015, there was an incident that involved Baker Victory staff and clients. No individuals were harmed, and our team successfully monitored the needs of the youths and families affected by the unfortunate event. We send our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by this recent tragic incident."

Scavone says her son has had trauma ever since the 2015 incident.

But at the time, no action against the operators of Lockport Caves & Underground Boat Tours was taken. Neither OLV Human Services nor parents of children involved in the incident followed up on the capsizing incident.

"At the time, we trusted that the institution would do the right thing," Scavone said. "I had lengthy conversations with the administrator and they said that they were having those conversations."

Scavone said the immediate concern for her family and others were the safety of their children and the lingering trauma from the incident.

"In retrospect, again, maybe we should have taken it higher," Scavone said.

The Lockport Caves and Underground Boat Tours remain closed as investigators continue looking into the cause of the fatal capsizing incident.

The family of Harshad Shah released a statement to WGRZ, saying: