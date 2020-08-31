Local schools distribute devices, prep for unprecedented school year

Because virtual learning is so crucial this year, many districts are spending the final days of summer vacation distributing computer technology.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — With an unprecedented school year just days away from beginning, school districts across the area are making preparations.

A big part of preparing is bridging the digital divide.

Buffalo Schools this week and next will have device distributions for families that need computers and internet hotspots.

The district’s new Center for Innovation, Technology and Training, at 1515 South Park Avenue is where computer equipment is being handed out.

When 2 On Your Side got to the Center for Innovation, Technology and Training, there was a line of people to pickup i-Pads and laptops that have already been assigned to kids. Masks are required and so is social distancing.

The district has already said that kids from Pre-K to 1st grade may not get a device because there are not enough to go around and instead will get learning packets.

Another district that’s rolling out computers this week is West Seneca Schools.

The district is starting with middle school and high school students this week. We talked to some parents who have concerns about how they’re going to handle virtual learning.

"I work from home so it's frustrating, I have an elementary school student and one that's in middle school and it's frustrating, it's hard and I don't have a lot of time," said Denise Rivera, a parent.

But, we also heard from other parents who welcome virtual learning and feel that they would rather have their kids home than be in school.

West Seneca Schools held a virtual Q&A session with parents to address their concerns.

In Alden, which will have students returning on Tuesday, the district has made numerous changes to traffic patterns, class and cafeteria configuration and sanitation.

"Tomorrow is the first day of school, we are operating on a hybrid schedule Thursday we are back to a Superintendent Conference Day, we will take all the information gathered by our teachers our bus drivers our cafeteria staff our buildings and grounds, our administrative staff and really talk about how things went the first day to make any fine tune adjustments prior to opening up the first day after Labor Day," said Alden superintendent Adam Stoltman.

