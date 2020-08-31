BTF: Majority of Buffalo teachers reject district's reopening plans

A majority of Buffalo teachers also voted in favor of the Buffalo Teachers Federation pursuing legal action.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the school year draws closer, a vast majority of Buffalo teachers have rejected the Buffalo Public School District's reopening plans.

In a recent survey, the Buffalo Teachers Federation says 70 percent of teachers oppose the district's reopening plans, saying the school district does not provide for "safe and healthful conditions" to conduct their jobs.

According to the survey, the majority of teachers believe the current reopening plans do not provide quality education to students and do not conform to state and federal laws and regulations. Those teachers also voted in favor of the Buffalo Teachers Federation pursuing legal action.

Philip Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation released a statement saying in part, "The district has not met the required State and Federal guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, parents, teachers and community. Yet, although instruction is 100 percent virtual, it is mandating all teachers to report to their schools/sites two to three times a week; thereby, endangering their, their family’s and the community’s health."

Rumore goes on to say that if the school district is able to demonstrate that it can meet "all the safety requirements" then Buffalo teachers would be willing to reach an agreement allowing them to voluntarily teach from their classroom.

"We will continue to work to ensure that our schools have safety protocols in writing in place, to ensure that our students, parents, school staff and community are not put at risk of infection by the COVID 19 virus," Rumore said.

Buffalo Public Schools' General Counsel Nathanial Kuzma released the following statement Monday in response:

"The District is disappointed but not surprised by the Buffalo Teachers Federation tactics (BTF). It has been clear from the beginning that the BTF was not going to be a solution oriented collaborative partner with the District.

"Similar to the successful reopening of Central Office, the District’s School Reopening plan follows all required health and safety measures as designated by the Center for Disease Control, the Erie County Health Department, and our Health Advisory Committee of experts.