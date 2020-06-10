Local company hosting haunted house to benefit Niagara County SPCA

WNY Property Kings will be charging $5 to get in to the house

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A local company is hosting a house haunt in North Tonawanda throughout the month of October to benefit the Niagara County SPCA.

WNY Property Kings, a local construction company, will be holding a house haunt each weekend this month at 870 Lee Ave. in North Tonawanda. Opening night for the attraction is this Friday, October 9.

The company's owners, Kyle and Alisha King, originally thought they wouldn't be allowed to put on the event because of ongoing COVID concerns. But once they received the go-ahead, they started setting up their own guidelines to safely operate the house.

"We knew we were on a time crunch, as we usually start putting everything together in early August. We pulled all of our volunteers together and worked hard to get this tradition going once again,” Kyle said.

The family is charging $5 per adult and $3 for kids. A portion of the proceeds will go directly to the SPCA.

To attend the attraction, all patrons must wear a mask. Volunteers working at the event will be temperature-checked each night and everybody will be at least six feet apart while standing in line. Guests will be asked to wait in their cars if the line becomes too big.

The house is open from 6:30-10 p.m. on Fridays and from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The house is open every weekend until Halloween. On October 25, the family is hosting a special "Lights On" day, where kids can go through the house and meet the actors from 4:30-6:30 p.m.