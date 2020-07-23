Niagara Co. SPCA looking for home for dog that's been at the shelter for 500 days

'Joey' is three years old and longest resident at the shelter.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara County SPCA is hoping there is someone out there to provide its longest resident with a forever home.

'Joey' is three years old and has been at the shelter for 500 days. According to staff and volunteers he is sweet and mellow. They say he loves treats and his toy and is really an old soul at heart.

Joey needs to be an only pet and must go to a home without small children. They say he'd do best in a home with someone who has time to help him get used to his new surroundings.