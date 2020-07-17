Niagara County SPCA breaks ground on $1.5M state-of-the-art surgery facility

Construction is expected to wrap up in February 2021.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — At the Niagara County SPCA, surgeries have been performed in a small, 144 square foot surgical trailer. This has left veterinarians and staff working in extreme temperatures, and has also limited their ability to operate on dogs over 50 pounds.

But things are changing

Friday, marked an important day for the SPCA, where construction officially started on a new, $1.5 million surgical suite. The suite will be a 2,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility that will change the way the SPCA is able to operate.

"The Niagara County SPCA looks forward to partnering with cat rescue organizations to assist with Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) efforts as a way to address cat overpopulation in many of our communities, to offering low-cost spay neuter clinics for individuals in our community with limited financial resources and to preparing and treating our shelter animals for adoption in the most expeditious and efficient manner possible,” said Executive Director Tim Brennan.