City of Buffalo celebrates Pride with annual parade, festival

Thousands were in attendance for the annual parade in Elmwood and festival at Canalside.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A sea of unity was on display Sunday morning in Buffalo, as thousands of Western New Yorkers lined the streets of Elmwood Avenue and waved flags, turning the city into a sanctuary of acceptance for Pride.

The city kicked off Pride month with its annual Pride parade and festival at Canalside that featured musical performances from Kalifa, Bosco and Lady Camden from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Amrit and Nicholas from Bravo’s Family Karma.

The event was for a community of Buffalo’s LGBTQIA+ residents who once felt the need to hide in the shadows, but Sunday danced in the public eye.

Residents came dressed in rainbow attire and cheered as the parade passed.

“For some people, it's a very scary thing because they might not have the family support,” said Shannon Loveland, one of the paradegoers. “So they rely heavily on community or friends to show them what they may not be getting elsewhere.”

Some were in attendance as allies. Others were to continue fighting a battle they say their community has fought since the Stonewall riots in 1969. But those on the ground said the sheer size and magnitude of the events show how far society has progressed toward acceptance since.

“We no longer are oppressed people,” paradegoer Adam Komccyzk said. “We’re no longer known to be people with mental illnesses. And these pride parades — it's in celebration of that. It's like keeping a tradition alive.”

Some said the city having the festival early in Pride month ahead of surrounding areas allowed for the maximum amount of people and the largest celebration.