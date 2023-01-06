NFTA supporting LGBTQ+ Community.

The NFTA rolled out its pride-themed bus. It's wrapped in the colors of the rainbow and will be featured in the weekend's Pride parade.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With June 1 marking the start of Pride Month, the NFTA is showing its support for the LGBTQ+ Community.

NFTA Officials held a Pride Flag raising ceremony at the NFTA building on Ellicott Street Thursday morning. The NFTA also rolled out its pride-themed bus. It's wrapped in the colors of the rainbow and will be featured in the weekend's Pride parade.

"One of the key pillars of the organizations is diversity, equity, and inclusion. That's really a part of who we are. we are part of the fabric of the community. and it's important we show our support to everyone in the community" said NFTA Executive Director Kimberly Minkel in a release.