Buffalo Pride Week theme announced for this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer months, Buffalo Pride Week announced the theme for the weeklong pride celebration this summer.

The celebration from Tuesday, May 30 to Sunday, June 4 will have the theme of "Show up. Turn up."

“As we prepare for this year’s Buffalo Pride Week, we reflect on just how important it is to continue this tradition – and to show individuals that our community welcomes and celebrates our differences,” said Justin Azzarella, chief strategy officer, Evergreen Health.

“We’re also excited to introduce this year’s theme as we look to honor both the obstacles the LGBTQ+ community still faces as well as the strides we’ve made by showing up together in the spirit of love and inclusivity.”

The two signature events of the weeklong celebration, the Pride Parade and the Pride Festival, will take place on Sunday, June 4. The parade will follow its normal route along Elmwood Ave, beginning at Forest Ave and ending in Allentown.

The festival will take place at Canalside and will feature food, retail, live performances, and community organizations. The proceeds from the parade and the festival support Buffalo Pride Week and the Pride Center of Western New York, an affiliate of Evergreen Health.

“Thanks to the generous support our community provides during and before Buffalo Pride Week, the Pride Center of Western New York can continue to be a resource to all that we serve, support established and new programs and services, and partner with other organizations to ensure that Western New York is a safe and healthy place for lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, nonbinary, and queer individuals to live, work and establish their families,” said Kelly Craig, MPA, executive director, Pride Center of Western New York.