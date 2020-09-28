Lewiston man pleads guilty to beating 2 children

Niagara County officials say Michael Wilson Sr., 49, could face over 25 years behind bars when sentenced in November.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lewiston man pleaded guilty Monday to beating two children, causing life-threatening injuries to one of them.

Michael Wilson Sr., 49, was charged in April for the incident that took place at a home on Lewiston Road in Lewiston. A 5-year-old boy survived the physical abuse after being treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Oishei Children's Hospital.

An investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office revealed another child had also been beaten in the presence of a third child who was not hurt.

Wilson pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree, attempted assault in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He faces over 25 years in prison when sentenced by Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon in November.

Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti stated, “Cases involving physical abuse of a young child is very difficult on my Deputies and Investigators. I thank them for their hard work and perseverance in putting this case together. I am very proud of their work.”

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office says cases against Wilson's fiance, Christina DeGroff and his daughter, Michaela Wilson, are still pending.