Cheektowaga couple charged in 'horrific' case of child abuse

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says the child was allegedly kept in a garage for 12 hours at a time and terrorized on numerous occasions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Calling it one of the most egregious cases of child abuse he's ever seen, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced charges against a Cheektowaga couple for allegedly repeatedly terrorizing a female child, including threats to kill her.

Kevin McGonnell, 40, and Carol Steinagle, 54 are facing two counts of kidnapping, one count of strangulation, eight counts of assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Flynn said the alleged abuse took place over a 26 month period, between November, 2017 through January 2020.

“Beside an actual homicide, this might be the most egregious thing I’ve seen here in my four years,” said Flynn. He said the child reported the abuse to someone and said she was beaten almost daily. Despite the presence of other children in the home, he said there was no evidence that any of the other children were abused.

