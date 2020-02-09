Concerns raised over detecting, reporting child abuse with fewer students in the classroom this fall

"Absolutely I'm concerned about that," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn when asked about the topic in a news conference on Tuesday.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Teachers play a vital role in children's lives — maybe more than you think.

In New York State, teachers and other school officials are required to report suspected child abuse or maltreatment.

"Here in Erie County, people are reporting cases of child abuse regularly," said Rebecca Stevens, the Director of the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf Behavioral Health. "Child Protective Services and law enforcement are out there investigating these cases, but certainly the number one reporter of child abuse concerns are teachers."

However, with many school districts opting for remote learning to start the school year, Stevens told 2 On Your Side she's concerned that some signs of abuse might not get reported.

She's not alone.

"Absolutely I'm concerned about that," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn when asked about the issue in a news conference on Tuesday.

"You're definitely gonna see, I believe, less reporting because schools are closed," said Flynn.

He added, "That will be offset I think to a certain degree because I think more daycares are open now. I think more YMCAs and Boys Clubs are having after school programs so it's not a total shutdown like it was in March, April and May."

Stevens said even if you are not a mandated reporter, there are still some warning signs to look out for.

"Certainly if there are changes in behavior that you notice from a child," she said. "Maybe their hygiene changes or maybe their personality changes. They used to be very outgoing and now they're more withdrawn. If there's unexplained absences or excuses for things where there not showing up as they normally would, these could all be possible indicators that something has happened."

Stevens added if you have a suspicion of abuse, you should consider contacting Child Protective Services.

"That way at least someone else will have eyes on that child and can investigate whether or not they're able to remain safely in their home," Stevens said.

She added, "As adults, we really need to step up and do everything that we can to keep kids safe."

Click here for more information on the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf.

Click here for more information on Child Protective Services.