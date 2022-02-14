LendingTree: Buffalo is the best city for singles

LendingTree looked at many variables when making the determination.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Worried about being single on Valentine's Day? Well, according to a new report by LendingTree, Buffalo is actually the best city in the U.S. to be single in.

LendingTree looked at multiple variables including median single-person household income, the percentage of the population that isn't married as well as the number of people who live alone.

Buffalo took the top spot because of relatively low housing prices, low commute times, and a high percentage of people living alone. Incomes are relatively low, compared to the rest of the cities in the report, but LendingTree found Buffalo ranked amongst the top in the other categories.

Here's how Buffalo did in each category in LendingTree's report:

Median single-person household income: $31,187

Median monthly housing costs for homes with a mortgage: $1,287

Median gross rent: $828

Percentage of households where the householder lives alone: 34.1%

Percentage of the population that isn’t married: 55.4%

Average round-trip commute time to and from work: 43.4 minutes

Percentage of non-family households that are owner-occupied: 50.3%

While Buffalo did come in fourth for median single-person household income, it still did well overall because of its strength in the other categories.

"Because they can’t rely on a significant other to bring in extra income, single people need to take extra care to be sure that they’ve got enough money to make ends meet. This is especially true if they want to have enough extra cash for the occasional date. As a result, areas with low costs of living can be great options for singles," said LendingTree's senior economic analyst and report author, Jacob Channel.