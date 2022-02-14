AAA: Gas prices continue to increase

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.62, which is up nine cents from the week prior.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers will continue to pay more at the pump this week as gas prices steadily increase.

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas increased by five cents from the week prior, increasing to $3.49. This time last year the average price for gas was $2.51.

The New York State average also increased this week. Currently the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York is $3.68, which is up nine cents from last week. This time last year the average price was $2.60.

Here in Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.62, which is up nine cents from the week prior. Meanwhile, the average price in Batavia ($3.60) and in Rochester ($3.66) both increased eight cents from last week.

According to AAA, oil prices keep going up as tension continues between Ukraine and Russia. As of Monday, AAA reports that oil prices are over $90 per barrel.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) also notes that rising crude prices will "continue to play a dominant role in pushing pump prices higher." The EIA says prices will continue to go up as demand grows and domestic gasoline stocks decrease.

While gas prices remain high, AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

For more information about how to look up gas prices across the country, or to get more fuel-saving tips from AAA, click here.