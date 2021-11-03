New legislation allows Cleveland Hill Fire Department more flexibility on spending funds from insurance tax premiums

The legislation allows the fire department more freedom with how to spend foreign fire insurance tax premiums.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Assemblymember Monica Wallace (D-Lancaster) and Senator Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo) announced the passage of legislation (A6746A/S6470) that benefits the Cleveland Hill Fire Department No. 6 Firefighter's Benevolent Association.

The legislation would allow the department to be able to spend spend revenue from foreign fire insurance tax premiums on more things, including maintaining health of firefighters, recruiting and retaining current firefighters. Previously, the station was not able to spend these funds on preventing sickness or growing and maintaining firefighting staff.

“In order to keep enough members in its ranks, the Cleveland Hill Fire Department’s Firefighter’s Benevolent Association needs the ability to use its foreign fire insurance tax revenues to retain and recruit members. Additionally, the Association is seeking to use this revenue to protect the health of its firefighters, which is vital,” Wallace said. “It’s my privilege to have passed this legislation to support the Cleveland Hill Fire Department, and I thank these brave firefighters for their selfless service.”