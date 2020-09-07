Buffalo Fire Department adds 3 new engines, 3 new SUVs

The fire engines/pumpers cost $575,000 apiece and were built by a company in Hamburg. They will replace older fire trucks that will now be used as reserves.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Fire Department will now have three new fire engines and three more responser SUVs at its disposal.

The fire department and Mayor Byron Brown revealed the new vehicles on Thursday. Overall, the additions cost $1.8 million.

"As we reopen and get back to more normal times in the City of Buffalo, my administration is continuing our on-going efforts to provide our fire fighters with the state-of-the-art equipment they need to serve and protect the residents of the City of Buffalo," the mayor said.

"These new fire engines and the additional response SUVs are part of the nearly $29 million we’ve invested in the Buffalo Fire Department since 2006."

The fire engines/pumpers cost $575,000 apiece and were built by E-One Emergency and Rescue Vehicles in Hamburg. They will replace older fire trucks that will now be used as reserves during emergency situations.

According to Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, the new fire engines will be assigned to Engine Company 19, on Forest Avenue; Engine Company 26, at the corner of Tonawanda Street and Progressive Avenue; and Engine Company 38, at the corner of Colvin Avenue and Linden Street.

City officials said the two new response SUVs cost $50,000 each. The fire department also bought a new $75,000 utility vehicle for its repair shop.