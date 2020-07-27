Red Cross urges recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

The convalescent plasma from someone who recovered from COVID-19 could help treat patients battling the virus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross says that there is a shortage of convalescent plasma that could help save the lives of people with coronavirus.

Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 are being asked to consider donating plasma, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to spike across the country. Each donation of convalescent plasma has the possibility to help up to three patients recover from the virus.

Its not just plasma that is in short supply; there is a constant need for people to donate blood. As a thank you for donating, anyone who donates blood between August 1 and September 3 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card.

Appointments to donate can be made at RedCrossBlood.org, there's a list of the local, upcoming blood drives below.







Allegany

Andover

8/4/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Andover Town Hall, 22 East Greenwood St

Cuba

8/6/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady of Angels church, 50 South Street

Wellsville

8/13/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Crosstown Alliance Church, 450 N Highland Ave

Chautauqua

Cassadaga

8/7/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Cassadaga Fire Hall, 22 Mill Street

Dunkirk

8/1/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue

Jamestown

8/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St

8/13/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St

8/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Resource Center, 200 Dunham Avenue

Lakewood

8/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.

Panama

8/5/2020: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 E Main St

Portland

8/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Portland Fire Department, 6481 W Main Rd

Cattaraugus

Delevan

8/12/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Delevan Fire Fighters Training Center, 1006 N Main St

Ellicottville

8/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East

Olean

8/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street

8/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street

Salamanca

8/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Salamanca American Legion, 67 Wildwood Ave

Erie

Akron

8/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion LL Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave

Buffalo

8/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave

East Aurora

8/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.

Eden

8/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Newell Faulkner Post 880, 2912 Legion Dr

Elma

8/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road

Hamburg

8/6/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.

Kenmore

8/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave

Lackawanna

8/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave

Snyder

8/11/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Park School Rich Activity Center, 4625 Harlem Rd

Springville

8/7/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Springville Fire Hall, 405 West Main St

Tonawanda

8/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Boulevard

8/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Boulevard

8/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Boulevard

8/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Glendale Elementary School, 101 Glendale Dr

8/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Boulevard

Williamsville

8/1/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Gregory the Great-Ministry Center, 100 St. Gregory Court

Genesee

Batavia

8/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Quality Inn, 8250 Park Rd

8/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank St.

East Pembroke

8/11/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Maximilian, 2707 Angling Rd.

Niagara

Lewiston

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St

Lockport

8/6/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lockport High School West, 319 West Ave

8/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.

Niagara Falls

8/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lewiston Fire Company No. 2, 1705 Saunders Settlement Rd.

8/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave

Ransomville

8/11/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ransomville Fire Co., 2525 Youngstown Lockport Rd

Orleans

Holley

8/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holley High School, Lynch Road

Medina

8/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd