Red Cross urges recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross says that there is a shortage of convalescent plasma that could help save the lives of people with coronavirus.
Individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 are being asked to consider donating plasma, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to spike across the country. Each donation of convalescent plasma has the possibility to help up to three patients recover from the virus.
Its not just plasma that is in short supply; there is a constant need for people to donate blood. As a thank you for donating, anyone who donates blood between August 1 and September 3 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card.
Appointments to donate can be made at RedCrossBlood.org, there's a list of the local, upcoming blood drives below.
Allegany
Andover
8/4/2020: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Andover Town Hall, 22 East Greenwood St
Cuba
8/6/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Our Lady of Angels church, 50 South Street
Wellsville
8/13/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Crosstown Alliance Church, 450 N Highland Ave
Chautauqua
Cassadaga
8/7/2020: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Cassadaga Fire Hall, 22 Mill Street
Dunkirk
8/1/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Dunkirk First Baptist Church, 876 Central Avenue
Jamestown
8/6/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St
8/13/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Jamestown Chapter, 325 E 4th St
8/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Resource Center, 200 Dunham Avenue
Lakewood
8/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chautauqua Mall, 318 E Fairmount Ave.
Panama
8/5/2020: 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., United Methodist Church, 12 E Main St
Portland
8/14/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Portland Fire Department, 6481 W Main Rd
Cattaraugus
Delevan
8/12/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Delevan Fire Fighters Training Center, 1006 N Main St
Ellicottville
8/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 6360 Route 242 East
Olean
8/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olean Center Mall, 400 N. Union Street
8/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 109 South Barry Street
Salamanca
8/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Salamanca American Legion, 67 Wildwood Ave
Erie
Akron
8/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion LL Tillman Post 900, 9 Eckerson Ave
Buffalo
8/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave
East Aurora
8/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Aurora Moose Lodge 370, 905 Main St.
Eden
8/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Newell Faulkner Post 880, 2912 Legion Dr
Elma
8/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1230 Bowen Road
Hamburg
8/6/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy.
Kenmore
8/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1085 Englewood Ave
Lackawanna
8/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 898, 2909 South Park Ave
Snyder
8/11/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., The Park School Rich Activity Center, 4625 Harlem Rd
Springville
8/7/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Springville Fire Hall, 405 West Main St
Tonawanda
8/5/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Boulevard
8/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Boulevard
8/12/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Boulevard
8/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Glendale Elementary School, 101 Glendale Dr
8/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Boulevard
Williamsville
8/1/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Gregory the Great-Ministry Center, 100 St. Gregory Court
Genesee
Batavia
8/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Quality Inn, 8250 Park Rd
8/6/2020: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Northgate Free Methodist Church, 350 Bank St.
East Pembroke
8/11/2020: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Maximilian, 2707 Angling Rd.
Niagara
Lewiston
8/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lewiston Fire Co No 1, 145 N 6th St
Lockport
8/6/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lockport High School West, 319 West Ave
8/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Dale Association Incorporated, 33 Ontario St.
Niagara Falls
8/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lewiston Fire Company No. 2, 1705 Saunders Settlement Rd.
8/4/2020: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave
Ransomville
8/11/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Ransomville Fire Co., 2525 Youngstown Lockport Rd
Orleans
Holley
8/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Holley High School, Lynch Road
Medina
8/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Club, 189 N Gravel Rd
Wyoming
Perry
8/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Perry Firemans Recreation Hall, 121 Lake St
Warsaw
8/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Warsaw Moose Club, 13 Frank St.
