Landmarks lit purple tonight for Domestic Violence awareness

Thursday, October 22, is designated 'Wear Purple Day' to raise awareness of the issue.

ALBANY, N.Y. — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. As part of that observance, Thursday, October 22 has been designated "Wear Purple Day" to bring awareness to the issue.

To mark the day, Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered state landmarks to be lit purple this evening.

"With this action, we shine a light on the plague of domestic violence in a show of support for survivors and their families," Governor Cuomo said. "The unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the sense of isolation faced by survivors, but New York will continue the fight to bring domestic abusers to justice and protect the most vulnerable among us."

The locations that will turn purple tonight include:

One World Trade Center;

The Mario M. Cuomo Bridge;

Kosciuszko Bridge;

Alfred E. Smith Building;

H. Carl McCall SUNY Building;

State Education Building;

State Fairgrounds Main Gate & Expo Center;

Niagara Falls;

Mid-Hudson Bridge;

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct; and

Albany International Airport Gateway