'Shine The Light' event kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Advocates are working to end domestic violence in Western New York.

Leaders at Child and Family Services' Haven House work around the clock to offer critical support to victims of domestic violence.

At Thursday night's Shine the Light event to kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a Haven House employee staff member says that for one survivor, these services saved her life.

"She shared that she truly believed that if Haven House wouldn't have been open and available to provide her with a safe space to stay, her abuser would have killed her," said Sara Grady, who serves as the director of domestic violence prevention and intervention services at Haven House.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says he's worried that with so many people quarantining and staying home, victims in an abusive situation wont be able to get the help they need.

"The victim unfortunately can't pick up the phone without the abuser hearing it," Flynn said Thursday at the event. "They can't go down to the police station to fill out a report. They're not going to work so their co-workers can't see them, can't see a bruise."

Typically, the annual Child and Family Services event is open to the public. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and health concerns, the event was streamed through social media platforms.