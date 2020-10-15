State to create Domestic Violence regional councils aimed at modernizing and improving services for survivors

Formation part of a broad effort statewide to transform services and resources for victims.

ALBANY, N.Y. — More help is on the way for those who are or have been victims of domestic violence.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state will create regional councils made up of local stakeholders to help modernize and transform domestic violence services statewide.

"Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York has seen a dramatic increase in the number of domestic violence cases across the state," Governor Cuomo said.

"New York State is committed to reinventing our systems and methods for helping domestic violence survivors and their families. These regional councils will allow for increased coordination and improved communication between service providers, local stakeholders and state agencies to help stop this dangerous uptick in domestic violence."

A virtual meeting for the WNY region will be held on November 12.

The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence has launched a new public awareness campaign, "Survivors Voices, Survivors Choices", recognizing the importance of providing a platform for survivor stories.