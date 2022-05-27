The Monocle is now open for business on Hertel Avenue

The Monocle, Buffalo's new luxury department store concept, just opened on Friday. It's roughly 10,000 square feet of store space in a former synagogue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — iIf you drive along Hertel Avenue at all this weekend, keep an eye out for a dark, mysterious looking building.

The space will bring together luxury goods and services.

The owners say they're focused on the shopping experience for customers.

"Anything from an experience of getting your haircut, or having a cocktail or a cup of tea and proper tea, to buying yourself a gift," The Monocle co-owner Michael Poczkalski said. "So were trying to encompass all of that and give everyone a fun place to hang out and have a good time."

Some stores already on Hertel will move into this space, including the upscale furniture store Room.