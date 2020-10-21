Walden Galleria to host drive-thru Galleria of Treats

Galleria of Treats is now a drive-thru event, giving families a COVID-safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Walden Galleria announced Wednesday that its Galleria of Treats event is being reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Galleria of Treats is now a drive-thru event, giving families a COVID-safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. The drive-thru will take place Thursday, October 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the valet section of the mall's Texas de Brazil parking ramp.

Those looking to attend the event need to purchase tickets ahead of time. The Galleria says the event will be pre-sale only; no tickets will be available to purchase day of, and walk-ups will not be allowed.

For every ticket sold, kids will receive one bag filled with assorted store-bought candy and one full sized candy bar from Niagara by Frey Premium Chocolates. The mall will also be giving out information regarding local businesses who normally participate in the event.