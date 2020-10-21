Town of Amherst discouraging trick-or-treating

The Town of Amherst released guidelines to help families enjoy Halloween safely due to COVID-19 whether or not they decide to take their children door-to door.

The Town of Amherst says it is discouraging traditional trick-or-treating this Halloween due to COVID-19; however, if residents choose to hand out candy, or participate in trick-or-treating, they are asked to follow a few simple rules.

Any Amherst residents who plan on handing out candy are asked to keep their porch light on from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween. Those who don't want to participate are asked to turn off their porch light, and not to answer the door if kids arrive.

Anyone handing out candy is advised to wear a mask at all times and to wash and/or sanitize their hands frequently, especially before handing out candy.

Residents are also encouraged to be creative about how they distribute candy. The Town of Amherst suggests either distributing treats outdoors or setting up a station outside on the porch or driveway with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

Those planning on taking their kids out trick-or-treating are asked to follow CDC guidelines. This includes only going to houses that have a front light on, limiting the size of your group, and bringing hand sanitizer and using it frequently. The Town of Amherst also advises making a face mask part of your child's Halloween costume.

The Town of Amherst also stresses that it's important to socially distance from other trick-or-treaters, to be respectful, and to avoid homes without a front light on, or if the homeowner is not wearing a face covering.