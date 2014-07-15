Gabriel Iglesias returning to the Erie County Fair

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is returning to the Erie County Fair on Friday, August 19 at 8 p.m.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Did you miss Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias last year at the Erie County Fair? Don't worry, you'll have a second chance to see the stand-up comedian perform this year at the Buffalo News Grandstand.

The comedian has been performing for 25 years to sold-out venues around the world. And this summer, Iglesias is returning to the Erie County Fair on Friday, August 19 at 8 p.m.

According to the Erie County Fair, Iglesias' mostly clean and non-controversial material appeals to a wide variety of audiences. Iglesias is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with nearly 1 billion views. His stand-up is described as "a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life."

Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, June 10 at 9 a.m. According to the Erie County Fair, preferred track seats are $70, reserved track seats are $55 and general admission tickets are $40. Once tickets go on sale, they can be purchased online at tickets.com.

Below is a list of other attractions coming this year to the Erie County Fair:

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute - Wednesday, August 10 at 8 p.m. The show is FREE with gate admission to the fair.

Riley Green – Thursday, August 11 at 8 p.m.

Grand Funk Railroad - Friday, August 12 at 8 p.m. The show is FREE with gate admission to the fair.

Halestorm – Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m.

Trace Adkins with special guest Terri Clark and Lonestar – Sunday, August 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Zach Williams – Monday, August 15 at 8 p.m. The show is FREE with gate admission to the fair.

Happy Together Tour – Tuesday, August 16 at 8 p.m.

Nelly – Thursday, August 18 at 8 p.m.