Kenmore man pleads guilty in fatal South Buffalo crash

42-year-old Jason Washington hit another vehicle head on killing 57-year-old Thomas Shoemaker of West Seneca.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Kenmore man faces up to 15 years in prison for his guilty plea involving an accident that killed another driver earlier this year.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says 42-year-old Jason Washington was drunk and speeding when the vehicle he was driving crossed the double yellow line and hit another car head-on.

The crash happened in the overnight hours of February 28 on Seneca Street in Buffalo.

The driver of the other vehicle, 57-year-old Thomas Shoemaker of West Seneca, was killed.

Washington and his female passenger were taken to ECMC for treatment of their injuries.