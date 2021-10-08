Buffalo Police: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Genesee Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday night near Genesee Street and Rapin Place.
According to accident investigators, a vehicle was driving westbound on Genesee Street just before 9:30 p.m. when it tried to make a turn and struck a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, identified as a 44-year-old Cheektowaga man, was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he later died.
Police say the unknown vehicle fled the scene following the crash.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.