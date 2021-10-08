Buffalo Police: Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Genesee Street

The motorcyclist, identified as a 44-year-old Cheektowaga man, was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he later died.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday night near Genesee Street and Rapin Place.

According to accident investigators, a vehicle was driving westbound on Genesee Street just before 9:30 p.m. when it tried to make a turn and struck a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 44-year-old Cheektowaga man, was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he later died.

Police say the unknown vehicle fled the scene following the crash.