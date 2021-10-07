Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office identifies remains of woman found in Portland

The remains of two bodies were found days apart and just 10 yards from each other in the Rails-to-Trails area off Woleben Road.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — In a press conference Thursday morning, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office gave an update regarding the investigation into two sets of human remains that were found in the Town of Portland last week.

The remains of two bodies were found days apart and just 10 yards from each other in the Rails-to-Trails area off Woleben Road.

The sheriff's office identified the second body as 50-year-old Marquita Mull from Buffalo. The sheriff's office says she was last seen on June 25, and was reported missing on July 18.

According to the sheriff's office, Mull has no known connection to Chautauqua County. Deputies believe someone brought her to that location; however, the sheriff's office also notes that there is no evidence that Mull was killed at the scene.

"I personally don't believe she was killed at that trail - we have no evidence of that at this point. So we are going to continue to investigate that to find the location where she was killed," said Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone.

As for the first body found, their identity is still unknown at this time. Forensic specialists at Mercyhurst University are still working to identify the remains. Deputies have used dental records of missing people in Chautauqua County to rule out potential matches.

The set of human remains have been ruled out as Corrie Anderson and Lori Bova.

The sheriff's office says it is looking into sending a portion of the skeleton to the New York State Crime Lab to do DNA testing and do some comparisons for other missing persons cases in Western New York.

Investigators are also trying to obtain Patricia Laemmerhirt’s medical and/or dental records to see if the remains are hers.

According to the sheriff's office, the body was estimated to be in the ground for decades.