BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital is now a lot more colorful.

Students from the Ken-Ton School District delivered a large-scale art installation to the hospital called "The Map of Peace."

It will be going up on the 11th floor medical and surgical unit, which is also known as the "imagination floor."

It was part of a year-long art project from 600 children, from kindergarten all the way to 12th grade, and it was the students way of brightening up the days of other kids who need it most.

In addition to the big art installation, the students also made hand-drawn coloring booklets for patients and donated coloring supplies.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Ken-Ton art project helps patients at Oishei

Shark Girl to get a $50,000 makeover this fall

Allentown Art Festival draws 250,000 during 2-day event