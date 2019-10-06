BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shark Girl will soon be getting a bit of a facelift.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation announced Monday that she's going to spend about two months at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery this fall, getting a $50,000 touch-up to help clean up years of fans getting up close with her, as well as those harsh winters.

“Shark Girl is a beloved, whimsical year-round fixture at Canalside but needs some rejuvenation after flashing her toothy grin for so many selfies over the years,” ECHDC Board Chairman Robert Gioia said in a released statement.

“This agreement with the Albright-Knox will allow Shark Girl to better handle all her fans interacting with her, as well as stand up to harsh Buffalo winters, for years to come.”

The project should take about 8-10 weeks to complete.

