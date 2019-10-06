BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 62nd annual Allentown Art Festival is officially in the books.

The festival celebrates the hundreds of artists from Western New York and beyond, through all of their different mediums, whether that's painting, sculpting, crafting and more.

Organizers say they were thankful the rain held off this weekend to make it a success.

"It was very scary, quite frankly, because we've had so much rain, and every weekend it seemed like it was raining," said Rita Harrington, the Allentown Art Festival president. "But I do have my lucky pineapple, it keeps away the rain. So that's what we did."

Organizers estimate about 250,000 people attended the two-day event.

Organizers are going to take a break for the next month, then get to work planning for next year.

