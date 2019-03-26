BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins announced more than $2 million in funding to support Krabbe disease research.

The money will go toward the Hunter James Kelly Research Institute at the University at Buffalo.

The $2 million will be spread over five years, and the doctors and researchers awarded the grant hope to eventually find a cure for Krabbe's disease. That's the same disease that Jim Kelly's son Hunter had.

It was an effort between the Kelly family and the UB administration.

