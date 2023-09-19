15 finalists named for 43North start-up competition

2023 competitors come from far and wide, from the UK to Canada, California, and many other locations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The finalists for 43North's 2023 startup competition were announced Tuesday and are one step closer to securing a cut of $5 million in investment.

This is the 9th year for the competition that brings entrepreneurs to Buffalo to pitch their business ideas and secure funding.

The finalists are:

4T2 Sensors Blip Energy EarlyBird Encounter AI KAV Kredit Academy Moxie Scrubs Preemadonna REES Stepwise StoreCash Transship Zette Guidesly Peat

“43North's startup competition attracts the best and brightest entrepreneurs and has positioned Buffalo and Western New York as a prime location where innovative and creative startups can thrive,” said Governor Kathy Hochul.

According to the Governor's Office, these companies were chosen because they are focused on innovative solutions in a wide array of industries including but not limited to food service, logistics, manufacturing, health tech, financial services, and clean tech.

The finalists are set to meet in Buffalo during the 2nd week of October to pitch their ideas in hopes of winning a cut of the $5 million prize pool and the opportunity to grow their business in Buffalo. Winners are required to relocate to Buffalo for one year.

“With the continued support of New York State, this year's competition has once again attracted highly innovative entrepreneurs from around the world – Congratulations to all semi-finalists and I wish them luck as they compete in Buffalo next month to take their businesses to new heights," added Governor Hochul.

The business accelerator is funded by New York State and receives support from Empire State Development. The competition is set to continue operating for at least three more years.

This year, in addition to the five top $1 million awards, there will be a $25,000 People’s Choice award, funded by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and voted on by a live audience on the night of the competition.

43North President Colleen E. Heidinger said, “43North is pleased to showcase our 2023 semi-finalists – the 15 companies that made it through a highly competitive set of applicants. We look forward to welcoming these founders to our city, and ultimately, selecting the top five startups who will make up our year 9 cohort, and seize the opportunity to build in Buffalo.”