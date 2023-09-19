x
Wildlife Festival returns to Lewiston

People will have the opportunity to experience exotic creatures, local wildlife, animals shows and more.
Credit: Niagara Power Vista Wildlife Festival

LEWISTON, N.Y. — The New York Power Authority is hosting its annual Wildlife Festival at the Niagara Power Vista this weekend. 

The event will be on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free for all who attend. 

People will have the opportunity to experience exotic creatures, local wildlife, animals shows and more. There also will be dog agility and training by the Lewiston K-9 unit, a mobile planetarium, interactive exhibits, food and rock climbing. 

The event is co-sponsored by the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs

Credit: Niagara Power Vista

To learn more visit www.ncfcc.org/wildlifefestival

