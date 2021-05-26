Kaleida Health becomes sixth health-care victim of security breach

The Buffalo hospital system is among 13 organizations affected after its third-party pharmacy contractor CaptureRx was targeted in a ransomware attack.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health is the latest Buffalo health-care organization affected by a technology security breach.

The Buffalo hospital system is among 13 hospitals and health care organizations affected after its third-party pharmacy contractor CaptureRx was targeted in a ransomware attack that exposed the data of 1.6 million patients. At Kaleida, the number affected totals 600.

According to hipaajournal.com, Capture RX of San Antonio, Texas, detected the breach in February and notified provider clients in early April. The breach exposed patient records that included protected health information such as names, dates of birth, information on prescriptions and for some patients, medical record numbers.