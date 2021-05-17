Kaleida expanding visitation policy for adult, non-COVID patients

Updated policy expands visiting hours and number of visitors for adult patients in non-COVID units.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to drop, Kaleida Health has taken the action of updating its visitation policy.

Effective immediately, Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and will now allow two support persons per day for adult patients in non-COVID units.

The updated visiting hours are as follows:

-Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute:

Non-COVID units: 1-7 p.m.

-Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital:

3rd floor (3 East and 3 West): 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

2nd floor (2 East, 2 North): 12-4 p.m.

2nd floor (2 Southeast, 2 Southwest): 2-6 p.m.

Visitation will still not be allowed for COVID patients However, staff will coordinate in cases that are deemed medically necessary or in end-of life or palliative care situations.