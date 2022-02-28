J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge returning to in-person event

The 40th running of the race is set for Thursday, June 16 in Delaware Park.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The race is returning! After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is back and in-person for 2022.

The 40th running is set to take place Thursday, June 16 in Delaware Park with the starting horn sounding at 6:25 p.m.

Company registration opens Wednesday, March 16. There will be no virtual component this year. Organizers said the focus will be on a safe return to the 3.5 mile course throughout the park and neighboring streets.

This year's event is expected to include a reduced capacity and will follow local safety guidelines for large gatherings. The last in-person challenge was held in 2019 with 13,869 entrants from 427 companies.

The entry fee is $38 per employee with a minimum entry of four employees per business.

New this year, entrants will be able to register as non-binary, be appropriately identified in the Series Leaderboard and eligible to score in a company's mixed team results.