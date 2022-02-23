Buffalo Soup Fest set to be held at The Broadway Market in March

The Buffalo Soup Fest is returning and will be held at The Broadway Market after the pandemic halted the annual event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Soup Fest returns to Buffalo for 2022 with a lineup of activities. Buffalo City Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski announced Wednesday that it will be held at The Broadway Market.

The Soup at the Market event is set to take place on March 19 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event will be smaller but will feature 12 local restaurateurs that will create two scratch-made soups. Those that attend will be able to vote on their favorites in categories such as most creative, most comforting, and best spicy soup as you sample the dishes.

“Soup at the Market represents more than just a fun, tasty event for the community – it really shows how much the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood is growing and evolving together. As we see more investment and community programming take place, I hope the neighborhood sees what is possible for the future of the East Side. What better way to do that than by sampling our way through the best soups that Buffalo has to offer,” Nowakowski said.

Unlike the past events, if you plan on attending this year you will not be required to buy a ticket or tickets for soup, you will make the purchases directly to each individual restaurant vendor.

“Buffalo loves to gather and celebrate our food, drink, and culture. I’m excited for the opportunity to bring people back out, in a historical community building to celebrate once again,” Buffalo Soup Fest Executive Director Matt Carlucci said.

Soup at the Market will also feature live music on the stage at the Market from “The Blarney Bunch” and entertainment also includes Irish dancers, since the event falls on the same day as the Old First Ward Neighborhood St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

