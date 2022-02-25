DJ Pauly D coming to Sunset Bay in June

The event was scheduled to return to the Sunset Bay beach club back in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IRVING, N.Y. — Fans of Jersey Shore will be excited to hear that cast member DJ Pauly D is once again coming to Western New York.

Pauly D is returning to the Sunset Bay Beach Club to hold his official Beach Bash and birthday party.

The event was scheduled to return to the beach club back in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A similar party was held back in 2018, which sold out and drew over 3,000 people to the beach.

The beach bash is scheduled to take place on June 19 from noon to 6 p.m. People of all ages are welcome; however, only those 21 years old and up will be allowed in the beach club. The beach will be open for all ages.

According to event organizers, the stage will be set up on the beach for optimal viewing from both the beach and the beach club.

This will be the fourth time he's been here since 2017.

Tickets are currently on sale on Eventbrite.com. Early bird tickets are already sold out. General admission tickets are $29.99. VIP merch pack tickets are also being sold for $59.99.

