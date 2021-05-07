Young child in critical condition, two others hurt following Buffalo shooting

A BPD spokesperson says the child is currently listed in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A young child is in critical condition, and two other people were hurt in a shooting in Buffalo late Monday night.

Buffalo Police say a large group of people were gathered outside on Donovan Drive in the city's MLK Park neighborhood, when somebody began shooting just after 11 p.m.

A police spokesperson says that three people were shot, including a young child. That child was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where they are currently listed in critical condition.

Police have not released any other details about the other two shooting victims.