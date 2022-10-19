Jamestown police identify body found on E. 2nd St. on Monday

Jamestown police are trying to determine how a 51 year old man died after returning to Jamestown after signing himself out of a drug treatment facility in August.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police know "whose" body they found downtown on Monday, but they still want to know how he died.

Police claim Clarence Kelwaski Junior, from Jamestown, disappeared from a drug treatment program near Albany in August.

According to a release from Jamestown Police, Kelwaski signed himself out of a Saratoga Springs treatment facility on August 11, 2022.

Police claim Kelwaski had not been in contact with family when he signed himself out of the facility.

An autopsy was conducted at ECMC, but the results are still pending.

Police say they don't know how Kelwaski made it back to the Jamestown area from Saratoga Springs.