Jamestown Police discover 2 loaded guns during a traffic stop

Officers said they stopped a vehicle around 2:17 a.m. on Institute Street due to the headlights not being on.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department arrested three people after a traffic stop Saturday morning.

The driver, Erin L. Olmstead, 41, appeared to be intoxicated, and officers saw a handgun in plain sight on the floor in the back seat near the rear passenger. Police said they patted down the front seat passenger and another handgun was found.

Police said both weapons were found to be loaded.

The passengers, Joel Coleman Jr., 20, of Jamestown, and Allen C. Jackson, 23, of Buffalo, were both arrested on a complaint of felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Olmstead was arrested on complaints of aggravated DWI, operating without headlights, and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. She was processed and released from custody.