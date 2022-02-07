x
12-year-old brings gun on a school campus in Jamestown

The 12-year-old is not a student at the school but a staff member called 911 to report that a student was on campus with a gun.
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old has been taken to UPMC Chautauqua for evaluation after bringing a gun to Milton J. Fletcher Elementary School.

According to the Jamestown Police Department, the 12-year-old is not a student at the school but a staff member called 911 to report that a student was on the campus and was in possession of a handgun around 3 p.m. on Monday. 

Police quickly responded to the school and located the 12-year-old in an office speaking with a faculty member. 

A Jamestown Police officer was able to safely secure the weapon from the student without incident. 

The 12-year-old was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for an evaluation. 

Police said charges against the juvenile are pending further investigation. 

