3 arrested in Jamestown after police find meth and a loaded gun inside a vehicle

According to the news release, officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding Saturday night on Baker Street and Orr Street.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department said three people were arrested after officers found meth and a loaded gun inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said the driver, Marshall W. Robbins, 31, was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

A passenger in the car, Alisha A. Klinger, 41, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and a loaded 9 mm pistol that had the serial number removed.

Another passenger, Anthony Conti, 35, was in possession of Suboxone and less than 1 gm of Fentanyl, police said.

Klinger was arrested on complaints of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, possession of a hypodermic needle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was arraigned Sunday morning and is in the Chautauqua County Jail.

After being arrested, Conti was released on appearance tickets. Robbins was arrested for allegedly having multiple vehicles and traffic violations and was released.

Police said more charges against Klinger are expected pending the investigation and follow-up.

Anyone who may have info on the illegal sales, trafficking, of weapons and or narcotic drugs is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Anonymous Tips line at 716 483-Tips (8477). All Tips are kept confidential.