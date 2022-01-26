Jamestown Police receive complaints about parking issues near area schools

Police posted on the department's Facebook page reminding parents about pick up procedures for their children.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department says they have received "an unbelievable amount of parking complaints" at almost every school in the Jamestown school district recently.

Police posted on the department's Facebook page reminding parents about pick up procedures for their children.

Officials say people are parking on in both directions on both sides of the streets and then people are traveling in each direction down the middle lane, causing gridlock on the streets.

"This is dangerous for vehicle traffic, emergency motor vehicle traffic (the Jamestown NY Fire Department fire trucks and ambulance can’t get through), and ESPECIALLY pedestrian traffic," they posted on their Facebook page.

Police say the majority of the complaints are for Beechview Avenue, Hotchkiss Street and Dearing Avenue, Spring Street, Myrtle Street, Highland Avenue, and E 2nd Street near the high school.

Police say they have tried educating parents and will continue to issue tickets.